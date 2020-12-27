Trump signs coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law after lengthy delay

The country, Congress and many of Trump's closest aides and advisers had remained in the dark as to what he intended to do. He had not offered any clarity since posting the video objecting to the bill on Tuesday night.

When a deal was struck between congressional leaders, Trump's aides had signed off believing the President was on board, though two officials previously told CNN they did not believe he was walked through the package in detail.

In fact, throughout his video message asking Congress to amend it, Trump railed against several provisions that were actually part of the omnibus spending bill, not the Covid relief bill.

"It is called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid," the President said at one point.

While the omnibus spending bill -- which appropriates money for all the federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year -- was combined with the stimulus deal, funds allocated to the omnibus bill don't mean less is available for the Covid relief bill.

Still, the President had publicly maintained his opposition to the legislation -- leaving small business support, jobless benefits and relief checks for millions of Americans in limbo.