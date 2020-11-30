Trump sees 'the writing on the wall' despite what he maintains publicly about the election, advisers say

A separate adviser said the President has understood for some time that it is unlikely he will be able to overturn the election results but that Trump simply does not want to say that out loud.

Certifying election results is typically a formality, but the process had been the subject of Trump's long-shot attempt to cling onto power. His campaign has unsuccessfully tried to block or delay certification in key states in hopes of overturning Biden's victory through the Electoral College.

Those efforts, though, are nearing an end as states continue to certify their results ahead of the Electoral College meeting on December 14.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers formally certified Biden's victory on Monday, signing the paperwork to award the state's 10 electoral votes to the President-elect after a Trump campaign-requested recount in Wisconsin's two most populous counties.

Arizona also certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn in this week.

Pennsylvania and Nevada each completed their certification processes last week.