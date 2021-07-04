Trump seemingly acknowledges facts of prosecutors' case against Trump Organization while criticizing charges over 'fringe benefits'

Trump didn't dispute prosecutors' allegations that Weisselberg received off-the-books compensation during his rally Saturday night. He mentioned Weisselberg's car lease, apartment and tuition payments for his grandchildren.

"They go after good hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car. Company car. You didn't pay tax on the car, or a company apartment, you used an apartment because you need an apartment, because you have to travel too far where your house is, didn't pay tax, or education for your grandchildren," Trump said. "I don't even know. Do you have to, does anybody know the answer to that stuff? OK? But they indict people for that."

"But they indict people for that. But for murder, and for selling massive amounts of the worst drugs in the world that kill people left and right, that's OK. Think of it, think of how unfair it is," he said.

As CNN previously reported, it is rare, according to lawyers who specialize in tax evasion cases, for prosecutors to bring charges solely related to fringe benefits provided by a company, and in recent weeks, lawyers for the Trump Organization met with prosecutors in Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office, hoping to persuade them not to bring the case.