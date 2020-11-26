Trump says he'll travel to Georgia to support Republican Senate candidates in runoff election

"Many of you are very far from home, but today, we hope you know that millions of American families are praying with gratitude for the sacrifices you make and the incredible, absolutely incredible, job you do," Trump said as he began the call."

The country, he added, "is doing very well. It's the highest honor of my life to serve as your commander in chief."

Trump spoke with six units representing each US military branch, including the Space Force, which he said holds a "special place in my heart."

"Thank you all, have a great Thanksgiving, and don't eat too much turkey," he said as he concluded the call.

President-elect Joe Biden tweeted that he spent the afternoon on video calls with frontline workers.

"Jill and I were honored today to talk to some of the heroes on the front lines of this crisis," Biden said. "We're thankful today and every day for the nurses and firefighters who sacrifice so much to keep our communities safe. We see the very best of America in your courage and selflessness."