Trump says he hopes Pence 'comes through' while he rallies for Georgia senators

It is a worry shared on the ground in Georgia. Local Republican leaders have quarreled with Trump over the administration of the election in November but share the President's desire to see Loeffler and Perdue elected.

"That phone call did absolutely nothing to help, you know, drive turnout for Republicans here in Georgia, for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who will not join Trump's rally Monday night, told CNN. "I was disappointed and quite honestly, I can't imagine anyone on that staff encouraging that call or not giving him the advice to hang up and move on to the next subject."

After the call was publicized, many Georgia Republicans had given up all hope that Trump's visit on Monday night will be a positive contribution to that effort.

"No one has any rational reason to believe it will go well," said one Georgia Republican. "The likelihood of a total, complete, absolute sh*t show is off the charts. If disaster is avoided, it will be sheer dumb luck."

On the phone call with Raffensperger, Trump cited the anticipated crowd for the rally Monday night in Dalton as evidence that he actually won the election in November. He warned the secretary of state that he planned on bringing up his grievances at the event.