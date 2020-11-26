Trump says for first time he'll leave office if Electoral College votes for Biden

President Donald Trump said for the first time Thursday he will leave office if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden but made clear he's not prepared to concede.

"Certainly I will, and you know that," Trump said when asked by a reporter about leaving the White House if Biden is declared the winner on December 14. "I will and, you know that."

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," Trump said without evidence. "As to whether or not we can get this apparatus moving quickly -- because time isn't on our side, everything else is on our side, facts are on our side, this was a massive fraud."

Trump falsely added that if Biden is declared the winner, the Electoral College, "made a mistake, cause this election was a fraud." Pressed on his comments, Trump snapped at the reporter. "Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way," he said.

Thursday was the first time Trump has taken questions from reporters since the election.