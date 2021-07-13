Trump said whoever 'leaked' info on his White House bunker stay should be 'executed,' new book claims

'Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason!' Trump yelled. 'They should be executed!'" the book reads.

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "repeatedly tried to calm the president as startled aides avoided eye contact," Bender writes, adding that Trump's top aide told his boss: "I'm on it. We're going to find out who did it."

Trump, angry over the leak for days, "repeatedly asked Meadows if he'd found the leaker," with his top aide becoming "obsessed" with finding the source, according to the book, which noted that "those who said they'd heard the president issue that warning had interpreted the outburst as a sign of a president in panic."

CNN reported at the time that Trump had been taken to the bunker and was there for a little under an hour before being brought upstairs. A source familiar with the matter had also told CNN that "if the condition at the White House is elevated to RED and the President is moved" to the Emergency Operations Center "Melania Trump, Barron Trump and any other first family members would be moved as well."