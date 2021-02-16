Trump rips McConnell in lengthy statement after being acquitted in impeachment trial

Trump alluded to his baseless claims of election fraud, alleging that in swing states such as Georgia, "McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done in order to secure a fair and just electoral system into the future. He doesn't have what it takes, never did, and never will."

"He is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country," Trump continued, concluding, "This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate 'leaders' to dictate our future!"

The clash between the current and former GOP leaders comes as the Republican Party at large grapples with warring factions at odds over whether to continue in Trump's likeness or forge a path veering from the former President's legacy.

McConnell has repeatedly rebuked Trump's incitement of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, though he voted to acquit the former President of the charge. In remarks on the Senate floor shortly after Trump was cleared in a 57-43 vote, McCconnell suggested that the former President could be subject to criminal prosecution.