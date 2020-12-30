Trump returns to Washington early ahead of Republican plan to disrupt certification of Biden's win

At one point, Trump also said he was concerned Iran could retaliate in the coming days for the US drone strike that killed Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, one year ago. A person speculated that could be a contributing factor in his early departure. Trump was at Mar-a-Lago when he ordered the Soleimani strike on January 3, 2020.

Before leaving for Palm Beach, he learned of Vice President Mike Pence's role in the certification proceedings on Capitol Hill, which is mostly ceremonial. As he was flying to Florida for his vacation, Trump retweeted a call from one of his supporters for Pence to refuse to ratify the Electoral College count on January 6.

While in Florida, Trump had repeatedly raised the January 6 date with members of Congress and other associates, according to people familiar with the conversations. He lobbied senators on whether they would go along with House conservatives in objecting to the results.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, became the first senator to say Wednesday that he would object, which will delay -- but not change -- the results for the Election College count.

Trump has also tweeted to his supporters that he'll see them in Washington on that date, a reference to large protests that are planned in the capital.