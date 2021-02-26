Trump returns and Republican 2024 prospects seek breakout moments at CPAC gathering

Trump's own political career within the Republican party began in part at CPAC. He made his first appearance there in 2011, introduced by the event's director Lisa de Pasquale as someone who was "thinking about tossing his hat into the ring" for the 2012 GOP nomination.

"These are my people," Trump said as the crowd cheered. "This is beautiful."

Trump would not actually run until the next cycle, but his speech in 2011 had all the hallmarks of his 2016 campaign and term in office. He criticized the United States for being the "laughingstock of the world" and claimed that the leaders of other countries were taking advantage of America. Trump stated he was "pro-life" and against gun control, Obamacare and raising taxes. Jumping among the day's news items -- high gas prices, the sale of the New York Stock Exchange to a German company, the Somali pirate attacks -- Trump boasted he would be able to handle it much better than the current leaders.

"How about the Somali pirates?" Trump said. "How simple would that be? Give me one good admiral and a couple of good ships, we'd blast them out of the water so fast."

He even antagonized some of the crowd, telling a vocal group of Ron Paul supporters in the audience that the libertarian Texas congressman "cannot get elected."