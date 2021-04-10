Trump repeats election lies and insults McConnell in front of RNC donors in Palm Beach

While the Palm Beach location was a concession of convenience to Trump, the presence of other Republican White House hopefuls is meant to signal the RNC's official policy of neutrality toward the 2024 primary.

The potential candidates include three of Florida's top elected officials: Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, both of whom may also run for president, spoke at the retreat too.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been making moves that suggest a White House run, was scheduled to appear but did not.

Most of the donors attending the retreat were both staunch Trump backers -- one was spotted on Friday walking out to the Four Seasons pool deck donning a blue "Make America Great Again" ballcap -- and faithful Republicans looking to build the party back.

That endeavor is more complicated for the sizable number of GOP donors who are not so enamored with Trump but want to help the party regain power in Washington.