Trump remains silent as massive cyber hack poses 'grave risk' to government

"We have provisions in the bill that he needs in case the hacking, the cyber threats that are out there," Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe said of Trump and the NDAA, which he has shepherded. But Inhofe, who has been briefed on the hack, said he wouldn't criticize Trump for failing to speak out.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat on the panel, also hasn't been briefed yet but said he is trying to set one up for himself for Friday.

"I think he should, but frankly I don't think he will," Kaine said when asked if Trump should address it forcefully. "I don't think we will probably get a straight answer about the depths of this and what we need to do counter it until the new administration is in place."

As the contours of the data breach are still coming into view, the incident underscores how little Trump's efforts to court Putin have done to improve relations with Moscow over the past four years. Even as he frustrated his own advisers by delaying punitive measures and attempting to befriend his Russian counterpart, Trump ends his term confronted with one Russia's most brazen attempts to date at infiltrating American systems.