Trump remains largely invisible after Kushner squashes attempts at building fringe social media presence

"It's causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time," he said during his visit to Texas. The White House statement, from deputy press secretary Judd Deere, read: "A politically motivated impeachment against a President with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country."

More isolated than ever

Trump's second impeachment comes at a time when he has been more isolated than ever. Several of his Cabinet secretaries -- the ones who haven't resigned in protest -- are avoiding him, his relationship with the vice president remains fractured and several of his senior staffers are scheduled to depart their posts this week.

Several of those top aides told CNN they don't plan to delay their exit because of the President's impeachment.

At the White House, Trump's defenses are almost invisible.