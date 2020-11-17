Trump remains bunkered in the White House as the world spins on

Later, as Pence made his way to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to witness the dignified transfer of American service members killed during a helicopter crash in Egypt, the President was in the West Wing grasping at developments in Nevada, claiming they would have a "major impact."

The President has yet to comment on the deaths of the Americans, who were killed last Thursday while serving as part of a peacekeeping force in Egypt. He has not tweeted about the crash or made any other public comments about it.

Uncertain future

The West Wing had been without an in-person leader in the weeks after the election as chief of staff Mark Meadows recovered from coronavirus. A number of other Trump advisers became infected after attending an election night party at the White House where few guests wore masks.

Meadows returned to the White House on Monday. He had been working while in isolation and spent ample time on conference calls with colleagues and Trump, people familiar with what happened told CNN.

Others in the building seem less certain about their futures. Despite an edict from Trump's personnel chief that anyone caught looking for work would be immediately fired, many resumes from the White House have arrived on Capitol Hill in the past week as staffers look to secure jobs.