Trump releases video calling for calm but doesn't mention impeachment

"That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You," Trump wrote in the 270 character statement, which would have fit neatly into a tweet.

Lawmakers and senior aides had been pleading with Trump to issue a statement saying as much while bracing for more members of his own party to vote against him.

The White House said in a statement this week it opposes impeachment, and Trump railed against the proceedings on Tuesday.

"It's causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time," he said during his visit to Texas. The White House statement, from deputy press secretary Judd Deere, read: "A politically motivated impeachment against a President with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country."

More isolated than ever