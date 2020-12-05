Trump rants about his election grievances in Georgia, even though it may hurt the GOP

The competing messages were on full display when Trump invited Loeffler and Perdue to the stage to make brief remarks. Loeffler warned the crowd that if they don't vote, Republicans will lose control of the Senate. But the crowd seemed much more interested in the President's claims, drowning out the two candidates by chanting "Stop the steal" and "Fight for Trump!"

Trump called their Democratic rivals, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff "extreme," and at one point said he understands the inclination among many of his supporters to sit out the election. But he urged them not to do so. "If you don't vote, the socialists and the communists -- they win," he said.

"The answer to the Democrats' fraud is not to stay at home; that's what (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer, that's what they want you to do — stay at home," Trump said. "If you want to do something to them — I don't want to use the word revenge, but it is a sense of revenge — to the Democrats, you show up and vote in record numbers."

There is no evidence of systematic fraud by Democrats.

Trump's un-American effort to overturn Georgia's result