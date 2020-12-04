Trump purges Pentagon advisory board and gives seats to former campaign managers

President Donald Trump has purged a Pentagon business advisory board and replaced its members with Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager and David Bossie, his deputy campaign manager. Neither man has served in the military or has any apparent experience with the defense industry. CN…

President Donald Trump has purged a Pentagon business advisory board and replaced its members with his former campaign manager and deputy campaign manager, neither of whom have served in the military or have any apparent experience with the defense industry.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Friday that Trump loyalists Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie would be appointed to the Defense Business Board to partly replace nine members who were ousted earlier, according to a statement from the Pentagon. Politico was first to report on the departure of the nine members.

Trump has jettisoned much of the Pentagon's civilian leadership in recent weeks, replacing officials with a slew of political loyalists in a wave of disruption as his administration winds to a close. Since firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper by tweet November 9, the President has ousted at least three other top officials and replaced them with perceived loyalists and targeted two advisory boards.