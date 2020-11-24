Trump phones into Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers' baseless voter fraud event after canceling trip

President Donald Trump called into a Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, "hearing" on Wednesday hosted by GOP state lawmakers over baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election after his planned trip to the event was canceled.

The President had planned on appearing in-person with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, but two sources told CNN Trump's trip was canceled. The move came shortly after news broke that Giuliani was exposed to another person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

One of Trump's campaign advisers, Boris Epshteyn, said Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing mild symptoms. Epshteyn appeared with Giuliani at a campaign legal team news conference in Washington, DC, six days ago.

A day after the news conference, Giuliani's son, Andrew, announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. And that same day, the former New York City mayor said he would be quarantining at a Washington-area hotel.

Giuliani attended Wednesday's "hearing" in Pennsylvania, arriving at the event with a mask before briefly taking it off when he sat down. Most other people in the room were not wearing masks.