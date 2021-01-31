Trump names two new lawyers for impeachment trial a day after his defense team collapsed

CNN's Pamela Brown and Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg discuss former President Donald Trump's announcement that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will lead his impeachment defense legal team just over a week before the start of the impeachment trial.

Former President Donald Trump's office announced that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. will now head the legal team for his second impeachment trial, a day after CNN first reported that five members of his defense left and his team effectively collapsed.

One point of friction with his previous team was Trump wanted the attorneys to focus on his election fraud claims rather than the constitutionality of convicting a former president.

Trump has struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case as he refuses to budge from his claims of election fraud which has been a serious sticking point.

Trump's advisers have been talking to him about his legal strategy and he keeps bringing up election fraud for his defense, while they have repeatedly tried to steer him away from that, according to a source familiar with those discussions.

It's unclear if Schoen and Castor will go along with what Trump wants.