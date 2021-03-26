Trump lies about Capitol riot by claiming his supporters were 'hugging and kissing' cops

Trump's latest whitewash attempt comes after the world has been presented with reams of video evidence of the violence that broke out on January 6, criminal charges filed against participants, law enforcement officials testimony, police officers' accounts of the violence, and lawmakers' descriptions of the fear they experienced that day.

Trump appeared to suggest that some of the rioters should face repercussions, but quickly pivoted to attacking the leftist movement Antifa, a familiar target of his that he has often cited to draw a false equivalency in downplaying crimes committed in his name.

"They're persecuting a lot of those people, and some of them should be -- some things should happen to them. But when I look at Antifa in Washington, even, what they did to Washington and what they did to other locations and the destruction, and frankly, the killing and the beating up of people, and nothing happens to them whatsoever. Why aren't they going after Antifa?" Trump told Fox News.

Ingraham then interjected. "But you would say that people who commit crimes, regardless of what their political affiliations are, should be prosecuted?"

"Absolutely. What you said is exactly right," Trump replied.