Trump Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from House Intelligence Committee Democrats, sources say

And while the data didn't tie the committee to the leaks during then-attorney general Jeff Sessions' tenure, William Barr moved a prosecutor from New Jersey to the main Justice Department to work on the Schiff-related case and others when he became attorney general the following year, three people with knowledge of his work told the Times.

A spokesperson for Justice Department, a representative for Apple and Barr declined to comment to the Times.

In a statement Thursday evening, Schiff said, "The politicization of the Department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former President. Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president."

That message was echoed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called the development "harrowing."

"These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president," Pelosi said in a statement.