Trump is the true perpetrator of election fraud

Of course, we do not know precisely what Trump said on the call. But it is curious that Palmer sought to change her vote only after hearing from the losing candidate. She says that Trump did not pressure her. Still, the optics do not look good.

Imagine if a litigant in court received an adverse ruling, called the judge that evening, and then the judge reversed course the next day. No one would think that is proper. Regardless of whether they spoke about the certification or not, Trump actively reached out to an election official responsible for overseeing the election after she vacillated but ultimately voted against his wishes. Then she tried to change her vote. That is not normal in a well-functioning democracy.

To make matters worse, on Thursday, Trump extended an invitation to Republican Michigan lawmakers to visit the White House. While it's not clear what exactly his message will be, given his baseless arguments of fraud until now, it's not hard to imagine what he might say to them.