Trump is more obsessed than ever with 2020 election and is brushing off allies who are telling him to move on

Donald Trump is more obsessed than ever with the 2020 election and pushing his lie that there was widespread fraud that led to his defeat, according to several former advisers and allies still close to the former Republican president.

Some of the people around Trump are telling him that he should move on from fighting over the campaign and instead focus on policies. But the former President is most focused on the people encouraging him to continue drawing attention to the issue.

Trump is listening to "the bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel," one former adviser told CNN.

Trump's obsession with 2020 has sharply divided the Republican Party, pitting those who embrace the "big lie" against those who have debunked the former President's falsehoods about the election -- which has often led to them being punished or denounced. More broadly, his attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the results threatens American democracy and has already led some of his GOP supporters to openly question the integrity of the US electoral process.