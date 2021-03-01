Trump is facing probes from 5 independently elected investigators

Willis, a Democrat and a longtime prosecutor, ousted her former boss to become the county's first female district attorney in January. She and her staff have been juggling an avalanche of interest in the Trump investigation with an office that was already buckling under its caseload, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

One of her first moves was asking the state attorney general to reassign two high-profile cases against Atlanta police officers for alleged use of excessive force, including in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. Her critics believe it's a sign her priorities are elsewhere.

"If the DA's office has time and the resources and all the time and manpower to do that -- go after Trump for this election stuff or whatever -- just make sure that the civil rights cases that are in her county are treated equally and take the same kind of priority," said Chris Stewart, a lawyer for the Brooks family.

"What do we do now?" Stewart asked. "Families are stuck in the middle."

Meantime, Willis has said her Trump investigation will stretch beyond Trump's call with Raffensperger to include any efforts to influence the election in Georgia.