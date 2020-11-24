Trump is expected to join Giuliani at Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers' voter fraud event

State and local election officials have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and both a federal court and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court have dismissed lawsuits seeking to prevent the state from certifying the results of the election. Pennsylvania officially certified the results on Tuesday, sealing Biden's win in the key battleground state.

Trump and Giuliani have made baseless allegations of fraud in the election and delved into conspiracy theories alleging a plot to rig the vote, all of which have been refuted by state and local election officials across the country as well as the top cybersecurity official at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump fired that official, Chris Krebs, after he co-signed a statement declaring the 2020 election "the most secure" in US history.

Asked for comment about the President's plan to attend the event, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN, "I'd refer you to tomorrow's public schedule. I have no additional updates at this time."