Trump goes on a rampage with pardons, veto threats and Covid denial

Biden warned that groundbreaking vaccines were in short supply and, despite the hype of Trump's team, would take "many more months" to become available to most Americans. And in the kind of bracing message never adopted by Trump, he warned that tens of thousands more Americans will die.

"I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against Covid are ahead of us, not behind us," the President-elect said in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden also issued an unusually strong condemnation of an outgoing President by a President-elect over Trump's absolution of Russia for a massive cyberattack on US federal servers that his government has blamed on the Kremlin.

"This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching," Biden said of a presidential response that has only deepened the mystery over Trump's bizarre deference to President Vladimir Putin.

"It's still his responsibility as President to defend American interests for the next four weeks. Rest assured that even if he does not take it seriously, I will."

