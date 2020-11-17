Trump fires director of Homeland Security agency who had rejected President's election conspiracy theories

He learned from Trump's tweet he had been fired, the source said, and responded on Twitter himself shortly afterward, saying, "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020."

CISA Deputy Director Matt Travis, the No. 2 official at the agency, resigned in the wake of Krebs' firing, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Travis resigned after the White House made clear he would not take the helm at CISA.

In a letter seen by CNN, CISA's chief of staff Emily Early informed the staff that Tuesday was Krebs' last day with the agency, and said the President has designated Executive Director Brandon Wales as acting director.

"A change in leadership is not a change in mission and it is essential that we do not lose focus on the important work we collectively undertake on behalf of the American people," the letter stated. "Fortunately, we have the best workforce in all of government and I know we can count on each of you to continue the excellent work you do every day as we all work together to Defend Today and Secure Tomorrow."

A source described Wales as a "career former chief of staff, and counselor, who is highly respected by everyone."