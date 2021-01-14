Trump explodes at Nixon comparisons as he prepares to leave office

"Silence is not an option," the source said in describing one of the conversations. "We need to break the cycle."

After an ad-libbed video on the day of the insurrection attempt, Trump's subsequent appearances have been more tightly scripted, with heavy input from the White House counsel's office on the text. Trump has read them from teleprompters set up by the White House Communications Agency as senior officials look on, ensuring he does not diverge from the words as written.

While Trump has long fretted about his potential legal troubles, it has only been recently that he has weighed anxiously the potential business downsides to his divisive tenure. The decision by the PGA this week to strip his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course of a championship tournament infuriated the President.

Another discussion that could be hampered by the fallout from the riot he helped stoke is his presidential library. Before Trump's rabble-rousing speech, there had been talk of securing property in Florida and having Dan Scavino, his longtime aide, run it. But now there are questions about who would donate to Trump's library in the current climate.