Trump engages in self-sabotage ahead of historic vaccine rollout

His frustrations about the pace of the vaccine review process spilled into public view hours before the FDA made its emergency use authorization announcement Friday. CNN reported that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tried to intervene on behalf of the President by pressuring FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn to make the decision by the end of the day, warning that he would be fired if he did not.

Hahn insisted Sunday in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper that political pressure did not affect the process. "I've been really clear about this in my public statements -- that is an inaccurate representation of the conversation," he said of the characterization that he would be fired if he did not comply with the President's wish.

But medical experts have warned that even the appearance of a pressure campaign could make Americans more wary about taking the vaccine, because many are already concerned that the process was rushed.

"We've heard from a number of sources, including the White House, that there was a desire for us to move as quickly as possible," Hahn said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We have, but our absolute obligation to the American people was to make sure that we did a thorough scientific review. We needed to ensure that our gold standard of assessing the safety and the efficacy of vaccine was done and was done properly."