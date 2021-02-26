Trump endorses primary opponent to Ohio Republican who voted for impeachment

Miller, who says on his campaign website that he was a senior adviser to the former President, was identified as a former Trump campaign aide in a 2018 Washington Post story about the Office of Presidential Personnel being understaffed, inexperienced and a source of jobs for friends and family, employing aides who had gotten their positions because of work on the Trump campaign despite their questionable backgrounds.

Citing police records, the Post reported that Miller -- an office aide -- had been charged with assault and resisting arrest in 2007 following an altercation with another man, a case that was later dismissed.

"Growing up, everyone makes mistakes," Miller told the Post at the time. "Who I was in the past is not who I am now." CNN had not independently confirmed the Post's reporting.

A then-White House official told the Post at the time that Miller's background serving in the Marine Corps Reserve "speaks volumes to his willingness to serve his country."

Gonzalez isn't the only Republican who Trump may target heading into 2022.