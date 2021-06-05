Trump dwells on 2020 during North Carolina event aimed at helping Republicans in 2022

As the crowd awaited the former President, loud rock and pop music -- including staples of Trump's own campaign playlist -- blasted more in the manner of a political rally than an exclusive sit-down dinner. A few audience members who wore Uncle Sam hats and American-flag-patterened shirts stood out among the more conservatively-dressed delegates gathered in the room.

The anticipation built until Whatley gave a brief introduction of Trump, describing him to the roomful of Republicans as "our president" moments before he took over at the podium. For nearly the entirety of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," Trump waved and clapped and pointed at the excited crowd -- behaving much like he did on the campaign trail in 2016 and, later, 2020.

But despite the energy at the start, the former President was relatively subdued throughout most of his remarks -- particularly following his surprise endorsement of Budd. As he weaved through policy areas where he claimed the Biden administration was failing Americans -- and where he felt his own administration had succeeded -- crowd members remained politely engaged but hardly raucous. There was only perfunctory applause as he touted the success of Operation Warp Speed at developing a Covid-19 vaccine in record time or played up his achievements in foreign policy.