Trump drags House GOP deeper into his theater of lies

Several Senate Republicans confessed unease about the move against Cheney on Monday, but also reflected political reality.

"To be honest, we'd do the same if the shoe were on the other foot, but it's not good for our ability to get important stuff to be divided," said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

"No one is talking about this," said Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. And Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said he was not concerned about the Cheney feud, commenting, "This is all inside the Beltway."

While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has tried to move on by running a familiar obstruction strategy in the Senate, Trump's influence remains strong in his chamber as well. The Kentucky Republican was disgusted by Trump's actions but didn't vote to convict him in an impeachment trial.

Trump would 'take half the party with him' if expelled, says Graham

Both McCarthy and McConnell will meet Biden at the White House for the first time in his presidency on Wednesday, the day that Cheney is expected to be toppled. McConnell is showing some signs of being willing to accept a traditional infrastructure package deal with Biden that sheds some of the President's goals, like home health care.