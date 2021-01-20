Trump departs Washington a pariah as his era in power ends

Without some of the protections afforded him by the presidency, Trump will become vulnerable to multiple investigations looking into possible fraud in his financial business dealings as a private citizen. He faces defamation lawsuits sparked by his denials of women's allegations that he assaulted them. And then there are claims he corrupted the presidency for his personal profit.

Even as he exits the White House, there is little question that Trump's shadow will cloud the capital for the foreseeable future. The matter of his impeachment still lingers in the Senate, which will begin a trial after Biden is sworn in. And Trump's influence on his party's direction going forward will amount to a reckoning for conservatives, who now must decide whether theirs is the party of a president who incited an insurrection on his way out of office.

Trump has left the Republican Party in civil war. Its leadership remains handpicked by the outgoing President and many of its newest faces are acolytes and beneficiaries of Trump's willingness to break with political norms. But others -- including both those who worked for him and those who have long warned of his dangers -- would rather Trump disappear forever, relegated to fringe politics and zoning disputes in Palm Beach.