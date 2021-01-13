Trump defenders seek Cheney's ouster from House leadership over Trump's impeachment

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who helped sow discord in an attempt to overturn the election, also said Cheney should be removed as conference chair.

While Trump defenders like Gosar and Jordan have called on Cheney to resign, there have yet to be similar calls from other members of House Republican leadership for the Wyoming Republican to step down from her leadership post.

And Cheney is not the only GOP member expressing support for impeachment. Rep. John Katko of New York was the first Republican to publicly state he would vote to impeach Trump, followed soon after by Cheney and at least four other House Republicans as of Wednesday.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said in a statement Tuesday explaining her stance. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

She concluded, "I will vote to impeach the President."