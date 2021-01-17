Trump campaign says the President has not yet chosen impeachment defense team

Though the President hasn't formally announced a legal team to defend him in the trial, his longtime personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was seen at the White House on Saturday, and the former New York mayor told ABC that day that he is involved with and working on the President's impeachment defense ahead of the trial.

But Trump has told people he wants to stop paying Giuliani's legal fees in recent days out of frustration that he faces a second impeachment, though aides were unsure how serious the President was about his instruction.

CNN has reported that Trump blames Giuliani for his current predicament; Giuliani has played a leading role in promoting the kinds of election conspiracy theories that drove Trump supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6. Giuliani is still expected to play some role in Trump's defense.