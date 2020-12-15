Trump campaign asks supporters if the President should run in 2024

"I will leave that to the President, but he's still pursuing ongoing litigation at the moment for this election," Kayleigh McEnany said when asked whether Trump intends to run in four years and whether she would like to be part of his campaign.

The legal fine print on the donation page, which says Trump is raising money for the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia, shows that 75% of the funds donated up to $5,000 will go to Save America, a new Trump fundraising leadership PAC launched after the election. Save America could become an avenue for Trump to continue funding political operations as he weighs a presidential bid in 2024.

It's part of why the Trump campaign has blitzed supporters with so many solicitations. Since 11 p.m. ET on Election Day, the Trump campaign has sent at least 498 fundraising emails and 170 text messages.

The rules on spending by leadership PACs are far more relaxed than those for campaign committees and do not restrict politicians from using donors' funds for personal expenses -- a use forbidden in a presidential campaign account.