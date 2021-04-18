Trump calls Afghanistan withdrawal 'a wonderful and positive thing to do' and criticizes Biden's timeline

Biden said the withdrawal of American troops will begin on May 1, in line with the agreement the Trump administration made with the Taliban. Some US troops will remain to protect American diplomats, though officials have declined to provide a precise number.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview on "GPS" on Sunday that he supports Biden's decision to pull US troops out of the country, saying the move "radically changes" the context of the situation in the country, the region and the Islamic world. He added that his "entire energy" is now focused on working in that new context.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan insisted earlier Sunday that US objectives had been achieved in Afghanistan, though he stopped short of saying the US "won" the war there. Instead, he told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" that the US must now focus on the battles of the "next 20 years" rather than the last 20.

"The terrorist threat has changed dramatically over the last 20 years," he said, citing the spread of al Qaeda to Syria, Yemen, Somalia and ISIS in Iraq.