Trump asked Ted Cruz to argue Texas election lawsuit if it reaches Supreme Court

President Donald Trump personally asked Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas if he would argue a long-shot election lawsuit seeking to overturrn the election results in four battleground states, should the Supreme Court agree to take it up, two sources told CNN on Wednesday.

Trump inquired on Tuesday whether Cruz would argue the case, which was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday night in an effort to block election results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which were won by President-elect Joe Biden. Cruz agreed to do so, according to a spokesperson.

A source familiar with the conversation said Trump has asked Cruz to argue a number of these election challenges.

The New York Times first reported Trump's request and Cruz's answer. The White House declined to comment.