Trump angered by Mar-a-Lago renovations, sources say

The source at Mar-a-Lago noted Trump was so displeased this week with the way some of the renovations looked he asked that pieces of the décor, which consisted of white marble and an abundance of dark wood, be removed. They promptly were.

If the kick-off to his last Florida sojourn as President was rough, the days that followed would be much of the same, with Trump appearing "moody," according to the source at the club, spending more time than usual behind closed doors and not mingling and conversing as much as he normally does with club members and senior White House staff, many of whom have in the last few years joined him there.

"The vibe is off," said another source at Mar-a-Lago of this Christmas compared to previous ones.

Trump's waffling on when or even if he would sign a large Covid-19 relief package and federal funding bill created a guessing-game of whether his day would be good or bad, or indifferent. Trump initially was set to sign the bill on Christmas Eve, according to a source familiar with the President's schedule, but opted not to at the last minute. On Sunday, on his way out to dinner at his nearby Trump International Golf Club, Trump finally signed.

Changes at the club