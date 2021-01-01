Trump and Hawley set off Republican meltdown with Georgia elections looming

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rubbed salt in the wound in a statement after the Senate vote. Her chamber, too, had, with Republican support, overridden Trump's veto.

"The full United States Congress, with these sweeping and overwhelmingly bipartisan votes, has delivered a resounding rebuke to President Trump's reckless assault on America's military and national security," the California Democrat said. "In three weeks, our country will inaugurate a President who respects our military, protects our security and honors the will of the Congress. Until then, the Congress urges Trump to end his desperate and dangerous sabotage."

That seems unlikely.

One last loyalty test

Trump is ramping up his push for Republicans to hijack Congress' Electoral College confirmation duty and use it as a last stand against the will of the people. He has commitments from Hawley, the Missouri Republican, and the expected backing of as many as 140 GOP House members to join the charade, which will have one immediate meaningful outcome: forcing GOP lawmakers to go on the record with a vote for or against Trump's shambolic coup attempt.