Trump and Barr had 'contentious' White House meeting this week, source says

Trump is still sensitive about firing someone in a capacity like Barr's after the fallout he experienced from firing FBI Director James Comey. Trump has been worried about legal repercussions once he's out of office and firing the attorney general could create more issues for him.

Barr's comments to the AP represented the latest official rebuke from Republicans of the President's claims of widespread fraud in his loss to Joe Biden.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr said.

Barr, who prior to the election had echoed Trump's claims that mail-in voting wasn't secure, said both the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security have looked into claims of fraud and come up empty.

Two attorneys working for Trump swiftly rejected Barr's assessment on Tuesday, repeating their claim that they have "ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states," which they say the attorney general isn't privy to.

Barr's "opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud," attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement.