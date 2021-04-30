Trump allies worry Giuliani raid sent 'strong message' to ex-President's inner circle

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is currently conducting a civil probe into allegations that the Trump Organization improperly inflated and deflated the value of its assets for tax purposes. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"I can't for the life of me think why you would need to send seven FBI agents to go and collect a cellphone and laptop," said the adviser, who also described the Giuliani raid as "overkill."

But the raid has also raised the question of whether Giuliani's seemingly steadfast loyalty to Trump could withstand the weight of potential criminal charges. Giuliani has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

"Even the most loyal people have their breaking point," said a person close to the former President. The Trump adviser separately added that a potential shift in Giuliani's fealty to his former client "wouldn't shock me at all."

"I think we've seen some more surprising instances of things like that happening, especially with Michael Cohen," the person close to Trump said.