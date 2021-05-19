Trump allies seek to import Arizona's election audit to Georgia

On Tuesday, the auditors had backtracked from their previous claims that a key database on Maricopa County's elections server had been deleted, admitting in a hearing held by the state Senate Republicans overseeing the audit that the data is intact and they'd been looking the wrong way.

Those previous false claims, which were made on the auditors' Twitter account and in a letter Senate President Karen Fann sent to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, had been amplified by Trump over the weekend. The former President said in a statement: "The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!"

Despite the problems plaguing the audit, Trump and his Republican supporters have been eager to portray it as a success -- and to urge other states to follow suit.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump said Georgia should be the next state legislature to launch its own audit, following Arizona's lead.

"Now maybe the Georgia State Senate and House will build up the courage to expose the large-scale Presidential Election Fraud, which took place in their otherwise wonderful State. Let them just look at the State Senate in Arizona to find out what Leadership and Patriotism is all about!" Trump said.