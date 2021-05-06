Trump allies search for viable Cheney foe in Wyoming amid fight over 'Big Lie'

The fight between Trump and Cheney has only continued to escalate since January.

Trump claimed on Monday that the "Big Lie" is not his campaign to perpetuate that falsehood but instead the fact that he lost the election. Cheney then pushed back, tweeting that "anyone who claims" the election was stolen "is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

Cheney also spoke that day behind closed doors at a conference in Sea Island, Georgia.

"We can't whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump's big lie," she said. "It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed."

In February, Cheney overwhelmingly kept her leadership position in a secret ballot vote, 145-61. But her latest comments seemed to be the last straw for the leadership of the House Republican conference.

"All these actions will do is help her sleep better at night because she feels like she did the right thing," said a second Wyoming Republican political operative. "She's willing to pay the price for that."