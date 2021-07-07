Trump allegedly praised Hitler as doing 'a lot of good things' new book claims

CNN has reached out to Kelly for comment about the claim in the book.

The claims from the new book are the latest example of Trump praising or embracing authoritarian leaders. On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump dismissed comparisons to Hitler as he faced criticism for asking voters to raise their right hand and pledge to support him, a practice some compared to the "Heil" salute from Nazi Germany.

Kelly, according to Bender, was stunned by Trump's comment and pushed back against the then-commander in chief.

"Even if it was true that he was solely responsible for rebuilding the economy, on balance you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler," Kelly reportedly told Trump. "You just can't."

Bender also wrote that "others said the remark stunned Kelly."