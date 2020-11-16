Trump aims to undermine Biden's legitimacy even as legal challenges fizzle

Trump's reluctance to concede, Eberhart said, was becoming tiresome. "I'm kind of over it," he said. "I view the Trump world as a melting ice cube at the moment."

No sign of backing down

At the start of last week, White House officials and presidential allies believed the President was simply demonstrating his fighting spirit as he steadfastly refused to concede and ordered up legal challenges in several states. Many assumed -- perhaps naively -- that Trump would eventually allow a transition to occur, once a recount in Georgia concluded and other states certified their results.

Now people close to the President have expressed concern that he is buying into Giuliani's false claims that his legal efforts can change the election's outcome. He has shown no signs of backing down, even as those around him continue indicating that the end is near. Those allies have expressed worry that a sizable faction of the country thinks the election was stolen from Trump and that Biden isn't receiving national security briefings.

Giuliani did not respond to multiple attempts by CNN to reach him on Monday.