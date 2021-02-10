Trump advisers say he hasn't shown remorse for the insurrection and relationship with Pence remains damaged

"That's not his style," the source said.

But the source said it is likely both men will be able to move on after the events surrounding January 6.

"Time will heal things," the source predicted.

Another clip showed by the Democratic House managers depicted a Capitol Police officer directing Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, away from the mob.

A former Romney adviser noted it is likely the officer saved the senator from serious injury or worse.

"But for the grace of God," the ex-adviser said.

As for the siege, an adviser said Trump wanted to see a show of force from his supporters that day.

"Trump likes force," one adviser said. "He saw people forcefully fighting for him," the adviser added.

That lines up with what a former senior White House official told CNN about Trump's reaction to the siege. The official said Trump was "loving" watching the mob.

Whataboutism appears to be at the heart of the Trump team response to the case made by the House impeachment managers. Aides to the former President have spent much of the day posting old clips of some of the impeachment managers using phrases such as "fight like hell."