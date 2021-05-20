Trump administration secretly obtained CNN reporter's phone and email records

Anthony Coley, DOJ's director of public affairs and a senior advisor to Attorney General Merrick Garland, said in a statement to CNN that the decision to use the legal process to obtain Starr's communications was approved in 2020, during the Trump administration.

"Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General Garland's staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press," Coley said.

Barr did not respond to a request for comment.

Free speech and government transparency advocates warn that the seizure of journalists' records has a chilling impact on newsgathering and discourages whistleblowers from coming forward with government wrongdoing.

"Now for the second time in just about as many weeks we've seen these disclosures that the DOJ has gone about obtaining records without advance notice to the journalist or to the news organization to give the reporter a chance to contest what DOJ is seeking," said Bruce Brown, Executive Director, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.