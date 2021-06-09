Trump administration pursued CNN reporter's records in months-long secret court battle

The demand came with another directive: Vigilante couldn't reveal its existence to the network or to Starr, or else he would risk being held in contempt of court or being criminally prosecuted.

"I've never encountered a situation like this," Vigilante said this week. "I felt like there was a sword of Damocles over me for the year."

Vigilante immediately enlisted the help of experienced Washington lawyers Jamie Gorelick, Aaron Zebley and Paul Wolfson from the law firm WilmerHale. They were able to debrief CNN President Jeff Zucker with limited details early on as well.

The lawyers representing CNN tried to negotiate with Justice Department attorneys, as would be typical in response to a broad order like this. But the prosecutors weren't interested in narrowing what they sought, Vigilante said.

Vigilante was not allowed to learn the target of the probe, what reporting of Starr's was under scrutiny or even when the investigation first began.

"In short, all the tools lawyers use every day to navigate these situations were refused to us," Vigilante said.

Court battle