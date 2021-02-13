Trump acquitted for second time following historic Senate impeachment trial

"The Senate's decision today does not condone anything that happened on or before that terrible day," McConnell said. "It simply shows that senators did what the former President failed to do. We put our constitutional duty first."

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland hailed the vote, saying it was the most bipartisan impeachment in history.

"The bottom line is that we convinced a big majority in the Senate of our case," Raskin said.

Trump's attorney Michael van der Veen said the former President was "vindicated" by Saturday's vote to acquit him.

"He had a good day in court today. He was vindicated. He was found not guilty," van der Veen said after the vote. "The political witch hunt that they had, that the Democrats had thrown at him was defeated, so he should feel quite pleased."

Vote comes after surprise call for witnesses

Closing the House managers' argument, Raskin played to senators' sense of history in urging them to convict the former President for inciting the rioters to attack the Capitol and failing to stop them after the violence unfolded.